DELMARVA - A bit warmer and breezy for the rest of Wednesday, then colder again to end the week. Some snow possible on Sunday.
Today will be the warm day of the week, with mostly cloudy skies and a few showers possible ahead of a cold front. Temperatures rise into the 40s to around 50. Showers will be widely scattered, with not everyone seeing rain. The best chance comes this evening.
Thursday and Friday will be colder with variable clouds and highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Lows at night in the low 30s, but feeling like teens and 20s with the wind. A clipper-like system could bring our next chance for rain and snow later Friday into Friday night. At this time it doesn't look like a significant system.
A dry and chilly Saturday will be followed by a more significant system on Sunday. At this time it looks like snow for Delmarva. The system is still several days out with a change in the track possible, perhaps affecting the precipitation type and timing.