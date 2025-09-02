DELMARVA- High pressure will dominate the region through Tuesday, Wednesday and into early Thursday, keeping conditions dry and pleasant. Daytime highs will top out in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, while overnight lows fall into the 50s.
Humidity will remain low early in the week with dew points in the 50s, though a shift to southerly winds by Wednesday night may allow for patchy fog or low clouds.
A change in the weather pattern arrives Thursday night through Friday as a pair of cold fronts move towards Delmarva. At this point, it appears the fronts are starved for moisture, with little promise of a soaking rain. Any rainfall would be beneficial. A few thunderstorms are possible later Saturday, though severe storms are not forecasted.
Temperatures late in the week will be closer to normal, with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s and dew points climbing into the 60s, making it feel more humid. By later in the weekend, Canadian high pressure will build back into the region, ushering in cooler and drier air. Highs will return to the 70s, with overnight lows settling in the 50s into next week.