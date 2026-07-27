DELMARVA - It may be a good idea to grab the umbrella out the door this morning. A few showers are possible this morning, with temperatures in the 60s. Humidity levels rise today, with temperatures once again running below average, in the low to mid 80s.
An isolated thunderstorm is possible this afternoon and evening, but most of Delmarva should remain dry for much of the day. A few showers and storms are still possible overnight with lows in the 60s to around 70.
A stronger weather system and cold front will approach Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing a better chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms. Increasing moisture, with dew points climbing into the low 70s, could support heavy rainfall and a few strong to severe thunderstorms. The exact timing and coverage of storms remain uncertain, with the possibility of severe weather later in the day Tuesday.
There is a SLIGHT risk for severe weather. It's still too early to determine of storms will be strong or severe. It appears that damaging winds would be the main threat. There's also a marginal or low risk of excessive rain Tuesday.
A window of dry weather is possible Wednesday morning for the Pony Swim with temperatures in the 70s. But showers could return by afternoon as low pressure cuts off to our northeast. The cutoff low could keep showers in the forecast for Thursday, with temperatures still running below average. Highs in the low 80s are expected.