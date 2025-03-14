DELMARVA- The week is ending cloudy and quite cool for Delmarva. Clouds will be plentiful the rest of the afternoon with high temperatures only in the 40s, possibly some 50s if the sun peeks out.
Overnight, mainly cloudy skies continue with patchy drizzle possible. Lows in the 40s.
We'll start the weekend dry and mild Saturday with mainly cloudy skies and highs in the 50s and possibly low 60s. There will be a touch more humidity as well. Saturday night will be dry and cool with lows in the 40s and 50s.
The next significant weather change arrives Sunday as an approaching cold front brings the chance for rain later in the day. Before then, temperatures are expected to warm into the upper 60s to low 70s Sunday afternoon. Winds will get gusty as the day goes on. Make sure to secure outdoor items with gusts exceeding 40 mph at times.
Showers likely arrive later in the day and continuing into Sunday night. Thunderstorms are possible Sunday night into Monday morning along a cold front.
There is a slight chance for severe weather Sunday evening into Monday morning. There could be heavy rain and gusty winds accompanying the front. Isolated damaging winds are possible with some storms. Over an inch of rain is possible with this system.
Showers end early Monday, then sunshine and cooler for the rest of St. Patrick's Day.