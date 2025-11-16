DELMARVA - A breezy and mild morning, then windy and turning colder this afternoon into early next week.
Sunday begins with scattered morning showers possible as a cold front approaches. Temperatures in the 60s this morning with breezy conditions. Highs should occur by late morning or midday in the low 60s before temperatures drop sharply during the afternoon.
Once the front passes, skies clear from west to east and winds turn brisk out of the northwest, with gusts of 35 to 40 mph likely. Make sure to fasten outdoor decorations. Sunday night lows fall into the mid 30s, but feeling like upper 20s and lower 30s with the wind.
Early next week stays chilly. Monday will be blustery with highs only in the upper 40s to low 50s, feeling more like the 30s under partly cloudy skies. A weak system passes to the south on Tuesday, with an increase in clouds and highs only near 50.
A weak disturbance could bring another round of showers Wednesday and Thursday with warmer temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.