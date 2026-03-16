DELMARVA - This morning grab the rain gear out the door. Expect numerous showers and even a few thunderstorms. For today, the weather turns much more active. Warmer, more humid air will surge into Delmarva ahead of a strong cold front sweeping east from a deepening storm system moving through the Great Lakes into Canada.
Windy Monday, watching for threat of severe weather later today
- Meteorologist Bob Trihy
btrihy
Meteorologist
Meteorologist Bob Trihy joined CoastTV in 2023. He grew up in Great River on Long Island, N.Y. Bob caught the weather bug when he was around eight years old and tracked storms up and down the east coast. He witnessed some big ones, like the blizzard of 1978, as well as tropical systems.
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btrihy
Meteorologist
Meteorologist Bob Trihy joined CoastTV in 2023. He grew up in Great River on Long Island, N.Y. Bob caught the weather bug when he was around eight years old and tracked storms up and down the east coast. He witnessed some big ones, like the blizzard of 1978, as well as tropical systems.
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