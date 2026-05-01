DELMARVA -- Starting May with a fantastic Friday as high pressure passes south of the region. Temperatures will be comfortable, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s near the coast and mid to upper 60s farther inland and across the Mid-Shore. Winds will come out of the southeast, occasionally gusting around 20 to 25 mph.
Clouds will increase and thicken early this evening as weak low pressure approaches from the west. Some light rain will develop late tonight as the system passes through, but rainfall will be minimal, generally less than one-tenth of an inch. Most areas will see mostly cloudy skies with only a brief shower or sprinkle. Overnight lows will settle into the upper 40s to low 50s.
The weekend begins under mostly cloudy skies. An offshore low Saturday into Saturday night may bring a little rain to coastal areas, especially near Worcester and Accomack counties. Any showers are expected to stay light, with rainfall totals generally less than a quarter of an inch. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
By Sunday, Delmarva turns mostly sunny and breezy, with highs in the low 60s. A bigger warmup arrives early next week as temperatures surge back into the 70s, with some spots nearing 80 degrees by Tuesday.
The next chance for more widespread rain arrives Wednesday into Thursday as a cold front approaches the region. Forecast confidence remains low this far out, as some guidance shows the front approaching Wednesday and stalling near or west of Delmarva before a secondary front crosses Thursday. Other guidance brings the first front through Wednesday or Wednesday night. Regardless of the exact timing, there should be at least a brief window for widespread rain across Delmarva as the front moves through.