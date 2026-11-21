DELMARVA - More than 81 million Americans are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home for Thanksgiving this year, and AAA is warning drivers to plan ahead for busy roads.
AAA projects nearly 73 million people will travel by car between Nov. 24 and Nov. 30. That's slightly fewer than last year, but drivers should still expect heavy traffic during peak travel times.
According to AAA, the worst time to hit the road Tuesday, Nov. 24, is between 2 and 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, traffic is expected to be heaviest from noon to 7 p.m.
The busiest stretch of the weekend is expected Saturday, Nov. 28, from noon to 9 p.m., followed by Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.
AAA recommends traveling earlier in the day to avoid the worst congestion. Thanksgiving Day is expected to see minimal traffic.
Here are the best and worst times to travel by car:
Tuesday, Nov. 24
Worst: 2–8 p.m.
Best: Before 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 25
Worst: Noon–7 p.m.
Best: Before noon
Thursday, Nov. 26
Minimal traffic expected
Friday, Nov. 27
Worst: 1–7 p.m.
Best: Before noon
Saturday, Nov. 28
Worst: Noon–9 p.m.
Best: Before 11 a.m.
Sunday, Nov. 29: Worst
Noon–8 p.m.
Best: Before 11 a.m.
Monday, Nov. 30
Worst: 2–7 p.m.
Best: Before 1 p.m.