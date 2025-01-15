MILFORD, Del. - A "clanker" system at the Mispillion River Bridge in Milford is underway. The system, created by DelDOT, has boat buoys hanging overhead to audibly warn trucks or other overheight vehicles if they are not going to fit under the bridge.
The bridge is located on South Rehoboth Boulevard and is about 100 years old. There have been multiple instances in the past where drivers have struck the bridge and caused damage needing repair.
Breanna Charles works at River Lights Cafe nearby, and she remembers the bridge being hit in the past.
"I feel a lot better that they're up because without them, it was an issue," said Charles. "There was a lot of drivers that didn't know how tall or how much capacity they could fit through there."
Bill Bonitatibus is also happy to see the "clanker" system in place.
"I think it is a very good idea because people today seem to be more occupied with other things than driving," said Bonitatibus.
DelDOT says new signs will be added in the next month or two near the bridge in Milford.