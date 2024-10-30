SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - It is day 33 without measurable rain and the slight chance of rain on Friday is looming over Delmarva.
This drought has created many challenges for people on the coast, including brushfires. According to the State Fire Marshal, these can easily be ignited by disposing a cigarette or even starting your car.
These dry conditions now have first responders on high alert, ready to respond to any fires.
Driving under colorful trees in October, it almost brings you a warm, cozy feeling.
However, those dry leaves can quickly turn to fuel for a fire and that's what first responders are worried about.
Assistant State Fire Marshall, Michael Chionchio, says high winds along with the dry conditions make for double trouble.
"The fires start out being one acre," Chionchio explained, "Because of the dry weather, they end up being 10 to 100 acres just because of the dryness. So you end up chasing the fire," he continued.
A burn ban has been in place since Tuesday, Oct. 15 and one wrong move can start a fire.
That's why Chionchio says the burn ban shouldn't be taken lightly.
"We don't put burn bans in that often, and it's just really necessary at this point," said Chionchio.
The burn ban will remain in place until Delmarva gets rain.