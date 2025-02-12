DELMARVA - We woke up this morning to a heavy, wet blanket of snow that covered the landscape, marking a stark contrast to the calm of yesterday. Much of Kent and Sussex Counties, along with the Eastern Shore, experienced snowfall totals ranging from 5 to 8 inches.
This snow, though beautiful, is packed with moisture, which means it is heavy and tricky to shovel. Residents are urged to take their time clearing driveways and sidewalks, as the snow’s weight can strain backs and vehicles alike.
Main roads and highways have remained mostly wet, while side streets and backroads are slushy, making travel challenging, especially in more rural areas. If possible, it may be worth waiting for Mother Nature to clear the snow on its own—temperatures are set to rise through the day, and more precipitation is on the way tonight.
As one low pressure system departs, a second one will move in later today. This will bring a period of steady rain that could be heavy at times, especially overnight as temperatures rise into the 40s and 50s.
By Thursday, highs will climb into the lower 50s, but with rain showers still possible in the morning. After that, a much colder air mass moves in by Friday. Thursday's high of around 50°F will be short-lived, as temperatures will plummet again by