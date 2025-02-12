DELMARVA -  We woke up this morning to a heavy, wet blanket of snow that covered the landscape, marking a stark contrast to the calm of yesterday. Much of Kent and Sussex Counties, along with the Eastern Shore, experienced snowfall totals ranging from 5 to 8 inches.

Snowfall Totals

Up to 8" of snow across Kent & Sussex Counties. 
Snowfall Totals

Snowfall totals across Delmarva

This snow, though beautiful, is packed with moisture, which means it is heavy and tricky to shovel. Residents are urged to take their time clearing driveways and sidewalks, as the snow’s weight can strain backs and vehicles alike.

Snowfall Totals

Snowfall totals

Main roads and highways have remained mostly wet, while side streets and backroads are slushy, making travel challenging, especially in more rural areas. If possible, it may be worth waiting for Mother Nature to clear the snow on its own—temperatures are set to rise through the day, and more precipitation is on the way tonight. 

As one low pressure system departs, a second one will move in later today. This will bring a period of steady rain that could be heavy at times, especially overnight as temperatures rise into the 40s and 50s.

Moderate To Heavy Rain Overnight

Temperatures will be warm enough for just rain tonight. 

By Thursday, highs will climb into the lower 50s, but with rain showers still possible in the morning. After that, a much colder air mass moves in by Friday.  Thursday's high of around 50°F will be short-lived, as temperatures will plummet again by 

Friday into the upper 30s and low 40s. But it’s the weekend that Delmarva  should be preparing for—an unsettled and wet system will bring a mix of rain and possible light wintry precipitation, followed by widespread moderate to heavy rainfall. Early indicators suggest a potential of 1-2 inches of rain, though it’s too early to pinpoint exactly where the heaviest rainfall will fall. Temperatures will rise into the upper 40s Saturday to upper 50s and low 60s Sunday before a blast of arctic air next week. 
 

Tags

Locations

Meteorologist

Chris Mastrobuono is a South Philly native, but has come to join the CoastTV meteorology team. With over three years of experience delivering accurate, passionate and insightful weather analysis, he is eager to report on the coast. Previously, he spent over two years as a morning meteorologist at WEVV CBS/FOX in Evansville, Indiana. 

Recommended for you