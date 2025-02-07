INDIAN RIVER INLET, Del. – The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is nearing completion of its phase of an emergency dredging and beach nourishment project at the north side of the Indian River Inlet. Launched in late November, the project remains on schedule to finish by mid-February, adding nearly 500,000 cubic yards of sand to the beach and dunes.
The restoration aims to address severe erosion and protect key infrastructure, including Coastal Highway, following a dune breach last summer. The initiative has widened the beach to at least 150 feet along more than 5,000 linear feet of shoreline while reinforcing the dune with a 25-foot crest and a height of 6 to 8 feet.
“DNREC’s intensive work over the last several months at the Indian River Inlet is an example of the outstanding teamwork across our entire Department,” said new Secretary Greg Patterson. “This project exemplifies how we address challenges and mobilize our resources to strengthen Delaware’s coastal resilience."
The project was showcased during DNREC’s inaugural Field Trip Friday, an initiative launched by Patterson to engage colleagues, elected officials and stakeholders in key environmental projects.
During the visit, Secretary Patterson and Deputy Secretary Dayna Cobb toured the site with DNREC experts and officials from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, including Lt. Col. Jeffrey Beeman, commander of the Philadelphia District and project managers Monica Chasten and Pete Gori. State Senator Russ Huxtable and staff for U.S. Sen. Chris Coons were also in attendance.
While DNREC’s phase of the project is wrapping up, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is preparing to launch a complementary effort later this year. Together, the agencies say they aim to place approximately 800,000 cubic yards of sand to ensure the long-term stability of the beach, dune and surrounding infrastructure.