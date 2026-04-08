Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY... ...FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, and southern Delaware, northeast Maryland, and central, northern, and southern New Jersey. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&