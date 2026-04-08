SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, PwC US Consulting LLP and Tiber Health Public Benefit Corporation have submitted bids to partner with Delaware in establishing its first four-year medical school, according to state records.
The proposals were submitted ahead of a March 27 deadline as part of the state’s effort to expand access to health care, particularly in rural communities.
The medical school is a key piece of a broader plan backed by federal funding. In December, Delaware was awarded $157 million through the Rural Health Transformation Program, part of a larger $785 million investment over five years. State officials say about 40% of Delaware’s population lives in rural areas and could benefit from the funding.
Gov. Matt Meyer has made the creation of a medical school a central goal of his administration’s health care agenda. The state has outlined 15 projects tied to the funding, with the proposed school expected to create a long-term pipeline of doctors by linking education, residency programs and in-state practice.
The school could open as early as fall 2028, though a final location has not been determined. Sussex County is among the areas under consideration. According to state documents, notification of the winning bidder will be announced Friday, May 29, 2026.
The four bidders include Thomas Jefferson University, a Philadelphia-based medical school; the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, which focuses on osteopathic medicine and primary care; PwC US Consulting LLP, a global consulting firm specializing in healthcare strategy and system planning; and Tiber Health Public Benefit Corporation, a healthcare company that partners with universities to expand medical education pathways.
State leaders say the initiative is aimed at addressing physician shortages and improving access to care, particularly in underserved rural regions where primary care access remains limited and emergency room wait times are long.
But some health professionals question whether a new medical school is the most effective solution.
Dr. William Albanese, a Lewes pharmacist, said Delaware struggles to compete with neighboring states on physician pay, making it difficult to recruit and retain doctors.
“A primary care physician in Delaware makes about 30% to 40% less than in Maryland, Pennsylvania and New Jersey,” Albanese said. “There’s no way a doctor is going to come work here if they’re making significantly less.”
Albanese said the state should instead focus on short-term strategies such as financial incentives and residency programs with service commitments to attract doctors to underserved areas.
“You can supplement salaries with stipends and pay physicians during residency with a commitment to return and serve,” he said. “That makes them much more likely to come to a rural area, put in service and lay down roots in Sussex County.”
He added that long-term retention will depend on building strong support systems for physicians once they arrive.
State officials have described the initiative as a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” to strengthen Delaware’s health care workforce and expand access to care statewide.