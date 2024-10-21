SELBYVILLE, Del.- The Indian River School District will open its school choice application period for the 2025-2026 school year from Nov. 4 through Jan. 8.
Applications must be submitted online at schoolchoicede.org, which offers options in both English and Spanish. Decisions for grades K-12 will begin on Feb. 24 and parents must accept invitations by each specified deadline.
Kindergarten students must be pre-registered with their home school before their applications can be processed. Each child requires a separate application, and existing fifth and eighth graders must submit a new application to continue to the next grade level.