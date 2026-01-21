SELBYVILLE, Del.- Indian River School District says it will implement new weather-closure procedures for the 2025-26 school year that would shift students to asynchronous learning if weather-related closures extend beyond the first day.
In a notice to families, the district said Day 1 of a weather-related closure will remain a traditional “snow” day, with schools closed and no schoolwork required. Beginning on Day 2 of a closure tied to the same weather event, the district said students will complete asynchronous learning, which counts as an official school day.
The district said asynchronous learning means students complete assignments at their own pace within established deadlines, without live instruction. The district said elementary teachers will send home learning materials at the beginning of each winter month, while secondary teachers will post asynchronous assignments on students’ digital learning platforms, such as Schoology.
The district also urged families to monitor weather and closure updates, make sure students bring home devices and learning materials when storms are possible, and stay familiar with the communication platforms used by teachers. The district said it may cancel asynchronous learning days and revert to a traditional closure if severe weather affects power and internet access enough to make participation difficult.
Separately, the district reminded families that high school fall/semester one exams are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 26 and 27, with student dismissal at 10:45 a.m. both days. If weather forces cancellations on those scheduled exam days, the district said students will take exams on the first two days they return to in-person school. If exams are postponed until Jan. 28 or later, the district said students should expect full school days with a modified class and exam schedule.