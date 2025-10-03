BETHANY BEACH, Del. - A 22-year-old man from Magnolia was arrested after police say he caused a serious three-car crash on Coastal Highway while driving under the influence.
Delaware State Police say Benjamin Herrera was behind the wheel of a Dodge Challenger when he crashed into two other cars around 7:55 p.m. on Oct. 2 near Beach Cove Square, just north of Bethany Beach.
Troopers who arrived at the crash site reported smelling alcohol on Herrera’s breath and said he showed several signs of impairment.
The preliminary investigation found that Herrera was driving recklessly and at high speed heading south on Coastal Highway. Police say he hit a Nissan Frontier, which then struck a Chevrolet Colorado in the right lane, causing it to overturn.
The driver of the Chevrolet, a 59-year-old man from New Castle, was seriously hurt and taken to the hospital. The Nissan's driver, a 44-year-old man from Ocean View, and his 7-year-old passenger were evaluated at the scene but refused to be taken to the hospital.
Herrera was also hurt and taken to the hospital with injuries police described as non-life-threatening. While in the ambulance, police say Herrera threatened a paramedic and an EMT.
After being released from the hospital, Herrera was taken to Troop 4 and charged with the following:
Vehicular assault 1st degree – drive under the influence negligent injury (felony)
Vehicular assault 2nd degree – driving under the influence negligence causes injury
Driving a vehicle under the influence of a combination of alcohol and any drug
Three counts of reckless endangering 2nd degree
Two counts of terroristic threatening
Reckless driving
Failure to have insurance identification in possession
Herrera was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 7 and taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $6,300 cash bond. Southbound Coastal Highway was closed for a period while troopers investigated and cleared the scene.
Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has information to contact Trooper K. Lieber at Delaware State Police Troop 4 by calling 302-856-5850.