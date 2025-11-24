MILFORD, Del. - The Milford School District has purchased two portable security screening systems with funding from a school safety grant. The district hopes this will enhance safety at school events.
The purchase was approved by the Milford Board of Education during its February 2025 meeting. District officials say the investment supports their long-term safety goals.
"This investment aligns with our strategic plan and our continued commitment to prioritizing the safety of our students and staff," said the district.
The walk-through detection systems will allow people to pass through without removing personal items or bookbags. The district said this will create a smooth, non-invasive process for students, staff and visitors.
Implementation of the systems will begin with staff training ahead of the new year. The district plans to gradually introduce the equipment during the winter and spring sports seasons at select events. The district said advanced notice will be provided to the community for any screenings.
At the beginning of November, students were evacuated from the Milford High School and Milford Central Academy for a bomb threat. Ultimately, no threat was found by Milford police and students returned home or back to school after the the buildings were cleared.
Earlier this year, two guns were found on school property. On May 30 a 21-year-old in the pickup line dropped a gun that was in the person's waistband. Less than a week later, a second, unloaded gun was confiscated from a student at Milford Central Academy.