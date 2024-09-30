Sussex County libraries hacked

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Several libraries in Sussex County are still without internet following a cyber attack over a week ago.

On Friday, September 20, numerous libraries shared on their social media accounts that they were left without internet. 

The Millsboro Public Library shared on Facebook on Thursday, September 26 that they are still experiencing an internet outage. 

Millsboro Public Library still without internet on 9/26/24

This sign is posted on their door before you enter the library. 

Millsboro Public Library without internet as of 9/30/24.

The Georgetown Public Library continues to face the same difficulties. This is what you see on the computers at the library.

Georgetown Public Library computers offline following ransomware cyber attack

When CoastTV News contacted various libraries in the county, each one directed us to the Director of Delaware's Division of Libraries.

The Director of Policy and Communications, Rony Baltazar-Lopez, shared the only thing they can confirm is that ransomware is responsible for the hacking.

Ransomware is a malicious software or malware that prevents you from accessing your computer system, files or networks. It demands a ransom for you to gain access to your computer again. 

This situation has left many like Larry Rooths searching for a place to complete their work.

Rooths went to a library in Laurel when he learned there was no internet. "I tried to print something this morning and I wasn't able to print. I saw a message that the system was down," said Rooths.

He then traveled to Georgetown Public Library where he learned that the internet outage is a statewide issue causing by a hacking. "I found out that it's statewide or something bigger than just my little town in Laurel."

According to Director of Policy and Communications, Rony Baltazar-Lopez, this is an ongoing investigation.

