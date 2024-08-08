OCEAN CITY, Md. - As the 51 annual White Marlin Open unfolds, anglers are not only casting their lines but also utilizing cutting-edge sonar technology to track down the biggest catches.
With boats setting out to sea, the latest in sonar technology is proving to be a game changer for those aiming to reel in prize-winning fish. Jim Moore, General Manager at Furuno, explained how their omni sonar system has revolutionized fishing practices.
"Most fishers use the omni sonar because it can detect fish from 2,000 feet away," Moore said. "Even if you don’t directly run over a fish, you can still see it off the sides or in front or behind the boat. This allows you to track the fish and get your lines over it to make the catch."
The sonar system displays blue markings to indicate fish beneath the boat and provides a screen that tracks fish surrounding the vessel. Additionally, an alarm feature can be set to notify anglers when a fish of a specific size is near, increasing their chances of a successful catch.
Shane Malek, an angler participating in the tournament, praised the technology’s impact.
"I think you would want one," Malek said. "You don’t have to have one, but obviously, it helps. You can get lucky and get the right bite without it, but with technology, you want to put as much in your favor as you can."
Beyond its fishing capabilities, sonar technology also contributes to safety. With AI routing, it helps detect shallow areas that could be hazardous and shows future weather conditions, allowing boaters to return to shore before adverse weather strikes. This feature is particularly valuable in light of recent dredging projects being done in Ocean City and the looming threat of Tropical Storm Debby.
Moore noted, "Once Tropical Storm Debby moves in, it’s going to be a nightmare out there. The technology will help anglers determine the best days to be on the water."
For those interested in equipping their boats with this advanced sonar technology, it comes with a hefty price tag of $120,000. As anglers continue to chase the big prize at the White Marlin Open, the integration of this technology could prove pivotal in both their fishing success and safety on the water.