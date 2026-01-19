SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested three people in connection with a string of car thefts and a separate gun and drug investigation in western Sussex County.
22-year-old Antwoine Savage of Seaford and a 16-year-old boy from Bridgeville are facing multiple charges related to car thefts, while 20-year-old Lamir Faison of Bridgeville is facing numerous felony gun and drug charges, said troopers.
Earlier this month, detectives began investigating several stolen or attempted stolen cars, mostly KIA and Hyundai models, taken from driveways in the Blades, Bridgeville, Laurel and Seaford areas. Some cars were unlocked, but others were stolen without keys.
Through the investigation, police identified Savage and the 16-year-old as suspects.
On Jan. 16, the Sussex County Governor’s Task Force went to a house on the 12000 block of Jones Dogwood Drive in Bridgeville. Troopers arrested the teen without incident after spotting him in the front yard. While searching for Savage, detectives found Faison inside a shed. Detectives say they spotted drug paraphernalia while speaking with him, and he was also detained without incident.
Police said they found Savage inside the residence and was arrested.
Probation and Parole officers later conducted an administrative search of the shed where Faison was staying and found:
A multiple caliber rifle and a lower receiver
About 4.53 grams of heroin
Drug paraphernalia with cocaine residue
A digital scale and containers with residue
Plastic bags, utensils, and baking soda
The 16-year-old was taken to Troop 4 and charged with:
Four counts of theft of a motor vehicle (felony)
Three counts of attempted theft of a motor vehicle (felony)
Seven counts of conspiracy (felony)
Seven counts of criminal trespass
Multiple counts of criminal mischief
He was arraigned and released to a parent on his own recognizance.
Savage was charged with vehicle theft, attempted theft, conspiracy, criminal mischief and trespassing. He was also released on his own recognizance.
Faison was charged with:
Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a violent felony
Possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, including heroin and cocaine
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Operating a clandestine lab
Carrying a concealed firearm
He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $146,600 cash bond.