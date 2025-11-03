DELMARVA - On Monday, the Trump administration's court filings said that it would use contingency funds to provide partial SNAP benefits in November, reported NBC. This comes after a judge ordered the Department of Agriculture to disburse funding for the program on Friday.
NBC reports that all $4.65 billion in the funding will cover about half of each eligible household's benefits for the month. The administration said it would need at least $4 billion in additional government funds to provide full SNAP benefits.
Tens of millions of Americans did not receive their November SNAP benefits this weekend due to the shutdown, which is just days away from becoming the longest in U.S. history. Luckily Delaware, Maryland and Virginia all declared state of emergencies to provide food assistance in one way or another.
Last week, Democratic leaders from 25 states including Delaware sued the Agriculture Department, trying to force the department to use contingency funds to keep the program operating as the shutdown continues. The lawsuit argues that the U.S. Department of Agriculture is violating federal law by refusing to use existing contingency funds that Congress has already appropriated to maintain benefits during shutdowns. Despite citing a lack of funds, the agency has continued funding other programs with emergency money, according to the lawsuit.
However, in order to make the full SNAP payment, the administration would have to draw on additional funding sources beyond the contingency reserves said court filings.