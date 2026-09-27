SELBYVILLE, Del. — Worcester County students will start one hour late Monday and Indian River School District schools will be closed Monday, Sept. 28, because of inclement weather after a nor'easter brought flooding to parts of Sussex County.
Indian River said students will not be required to participate in remote learning activities during the closure.
Administrators, custodians and 12-month non-instructional support specialists should report to work two hours late. All other employees, including administrative assistants, should not report to work, according to a message from the district.
The closure comes after the nor'easter caused flooding in several communities within the district's attendance area, including Millsboro, Long Neck and Bethany Beach. Streets in some areas were flooded as the storm affected coastal and inland portions of Sussex County.
As for Worcester County, the district says all school programs will begin following the one-hour delay. Buses will operate accordingly.
"Please be aware that should road conditions result in any changes to your child’s bus route, the bus driver will contact you directly with further information," the district wrote.