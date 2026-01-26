DELMARVA - Municipal offices and services across Delmarva are closing or adjusting schedules due to potentially hazardous weather conditions.
Officials say the changes are being made out of caution as the winter storm brought what are now icy conditions and travel may be dangerous in some locations. Residents are being encouraged to limit unnecessary travel. This also includes trash pickup for many areas.
Below is a list of closed municipal offices for Monday, Jan. 26:
- Ellendale
- Milton
- Georgetown
- Millsboro
- Dewey Beach
- Dagsboro
- Millsboro
- Ocean View
- Selbyville
- Fenwick Island
- Cambridge
Below is a list of municipal offices opening on a delay or virtual for Monday, Jan. 26:
- Milford, virtual
- Lewes, opens at 10 a.m.
- Rehoboth Beach, opens at 11 a.m.
- Frankford, opens at 10 a.m.
Below is a list of trash pickup changes for Monday, Jan. 26:
- Dewey Beach, delayed to Jan. 27
*This list will continue to be updated as necessary.