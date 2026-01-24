DELMARVA - As a winter storm threatens to bring snow, ice and frigid temperatures to Delmarva, the National Weather Service is reminding people to take precautions to stay safe.
According to NWS, top concerns during a winter storm should be the potential loss of heat, electricity and phone service, and running low on critical supplies if conditions last more than a day.
The National Weather Service recommends having the following on hand:
A battery-powered NOAA Weather Radio and portable radio to get emergency updates
Extra food and water, especially items that do not need cooking or refrigeration, like granola bars, nuts and dried fruit
Prescription medications
Supplies for babies, including diapers and formula
A first-aid kit
An emergency heat source, such as a fireplace, wood stove or properly ventilated space heater
Fire extinguisher and working smoke alarms
Never run a generator indoors or in a garage. Carbon monoxide can build up quickly and become deadly said NWS. Make sure your carbon monoxide detector is working and that outside vents are free of snow, leaves or debris.
