Water and Supplies

According to NWS, top concerns during a winter storm should be the potential loss of heat, electricity and phone service, and running low on critical supplies if conditions last more than a day.

 David Pereiras

DELMARVA - As a winter storm threatens to bring snow, ice and frigid temperatures to Delmarva, the National Weather Service is reminding people to take precautions to stay safe.

According to NWS, top concerns during a winter storm should be the potential loss of heat, electricity and phone service, and running low on critical supplies if conditions last more than a day. 

The National Weather Service recommends having the following on hand:

Never run a generator indoors or in a garage. Carbon monoxide can build up quickly and become deadly said NWS. Make sure your carbon monoxide detector is working and that outside vents are free of snow, leaves or debris.

Stay up to date on the approaching winter storm with radar and hourly forecasts in the CoastTV weather app, available for Apple and Android.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

Recommended for you