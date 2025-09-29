DELMARVA - A high pressure system continues to dominate Sussex County’s weather pattern into early this week, keeping conditions mostly dry but not without some noticeable transitions.
A high pressure system will shift slightly to the northwest, allowing mid and high-level clouds to move in from the south. While tropical systems Humberto and Tropical Depression Nine churn in the Atlantic, the high pressure over the region will keep them at bay. Aside from increased cloud cover, only a spotty or isolated light shower is possible in Delmarva. High temperatures will sit comfortably in the mid-70s to low 80s.
Monday night will remain dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies and lows between the upper 50s and mid-60s. As the tropical systems pass southeast of the region on Tuesday, their main impact will be continued high clouds. Temperatures will again top out near 80 degrees with otherwise calm weather expected.
Changes arrive Tuesday night into early Wednesday as a strong cold front sweeps through. This frontal boundary will push the tropical systems farther out into the Atlantic while ushering in cooler air. Winds will shift to the north and increase, clearing out skies. Overnight lows will fall to the 40s in far north and west areas, 50s for most of Sussex County, and 60s in the far southeast.
By Wednesday, autumn will be in full effect. A gusty north to northeast wind will accompany mostly sunny skies. Despite the sun, temperatures will dip about 10 degrees compared to Tuesday, with highs closer to 70 degrees.
Looking beyond midweek, Canadian high pressure will continue to build in from the north through Thursday, leading to mostly clear skies and diminishing winds. Overnight lows will drop to the low 40s and mid-50s Wednesday night, with some upper 30s possible in colder inland pockets by Thursday night. Daytime highs will only reach the 60s Thursday before temperatures begin to moderate slightly through the weekend.