Milton, DE (19968)

Today

A few showers early becoming a steady rain for the afternoon. High 74F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 53F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.