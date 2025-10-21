DELMARVA -- A noticeable shift in weather is on the way for Delmarva as a cold front approaches from the Great Lakes region and sweeps through the area tonight, ushering in cooler air and breezy conditions through midweek.
Today will remain pleasant and seasonably warm with mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs reaching the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds gust to 30 mph out of the southwest ahead of the front.
Clouds will thicken this evening as the front draws closer, leading to scattered light showers overnight. Rainfall totals are expected to remain light, with most areas seeing less than one-tenth of an inch before precipitation tapers off after midnight. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 40s to low 50s.
By Wednesday, a deep upper-level trough will settle over the eastern United States, keeping skies mostly cloudy and temperatures a few degrees below normal. Highs will reach the low to mid-60s, and brisk winds gusting between 20 and 30 mph will make it feel even cooler. Similar conditions are expected Thursday, though daytime highs will dip further into the upper 50s to low 60s. As skies clear overnight, lows could fall into the mid-30s and low 40s, raising the possibility of frost in some inland locations where the growing season is still active.
High pressure builds in Friday and continues into the start of the weekend, bringing drier weather and continued cool temperatures, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Forecast models diverge beyond Saturday, with some suggesting a weak system could bring scattered showers Sunday or Monday, though precipitation chances remain low at around 20%. Temperatures are expected to stay slightly below seasonal averages as October winds down.