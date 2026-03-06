DELMARVA - Watch for areas of fog out the door this morning, along with drizzle and chilly temperatures. Temperatures will be in the 40s in the early morning hours.
Friday brings a cold front sliding in from the northeast, flipping winds to the east and reinforcing a cooler, cloudier feel across Delmarva. Highs are expected to run mainly in the 40s and 50s, and while it won’t be a washout, periods of drizzle and a few spotty showers can’t be ruled out.
This is part of a broader cold-air-damming setup, where cooler air pushes in at low levels and holds firm, creating sharp temperature differences across the region.
Conditions trend upward into the weekend as a warm front lifts north. Saturday may start with lingering fog and clouds, but the afternoon looks improved, especially away from the coast, where highs can reach the low 70s. Another disturbance Saturday night could bring additional showers and perhaps a thunderstorm, though recent trends suggest coverage may be limited. As the cooler wedge erodes, some locations may actually see their warmest temperatures late Saturday or Saturday night rather than during the daytime.
By Sunday and into the first half of next week, Delmarva becomes increasingly mild as high pressure over the western Atlantic promotes a south to southwest flow and a warmer air mass. Highs look to run in the 60s Sunday and Monday for many areas, then rise into the mid to upper 70s to near 80 by Tuesday and Wednesday, especially inland. In fact we could challenge record highs for Wednesday in Georgetown. The coast may stay noticeably cooler at times if winds stay light enough to allow a sea breeze to push inland. A cold front could bring a cool down back into the 40s and 50s by late next week.