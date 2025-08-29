DELMARVA -- What a start to the holiday weekend! Get ready for a continued stretch of cool, dry weather as high pressure builds in behind a departing cold front.
Tonight, northwest winds will continue to pull in cool and dry air from the Great Lakes region. By late August standards, temperatures will be on the chilly side, with lows falling into the mid-50s inland and lower 60s along the coast.
Saturday will bring mainly sunny skies and low humidity as high pressure remains centered to the west. Afternoon highs will stay below seasonal averages, with comfortable northwest winds around 5 to 10 mph. Rip current risk remains low, with waves between 1 and 2 feet. Clear skies and calm winds Saturday night will allow for another cool night, with lows dipping into the low to mid-50s and some inland areas dropping into the 40s.
On Sunday, the upper-level trough stretching from the Canadian Maritimes through the Ohio Valley will weaken, allowing high pressure to shift over the region. That means continued sunshine, dry air, and below-average temperatures. A sea breeze is expected to develop during the afternoon along coastal areas. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Looking into next week, high pressure will continue to dominate the region Labor Day through Wednesday, keeping conditions dry and cooler than normal. A low-pressure system developing off the Southeast coast is unlikely to impact Delmarva directly, as high pressure should block it from moving northward.
By Thursday, however, an amplifying trough from the Midwest will push a cold front into the region. That system could bring the next chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Forecast confidence remains lower for late in the week, but rain chances are currently pegged at around 40 to 50 percent.
Hope everyone has a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend!