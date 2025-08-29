DELMARVA- The unusually cool fall-like weather continues for Delmarva, with dry and mild days and cool nights continuing through the Labor Day holiday weekend.
A cold front sweeps through the region later this afternoon and evening, bringing a cooler, drier air mass to the region. Ahead of the front, temperatures rise into the 70s and low 80s for inland areas, with 70s at the beaches under mostly sunny skies.
Friday night winds diminish under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies, as cooler air filters into Delmarva. Expect Saturday morning low temperatures lows in the 50s and 60s under mostly clear skies.
Looking ahead to the Labor Day weekend, high pressure over the Great Lakes is expected to dominate, keeping conditions mostly dry from Saturday through Monday, with a cool northerly flow. Temperatures will remain a bit below normal with highs in the mid to upper 70s, and cool mornings in the 50s. Possibly some upper 40s for interior Delmarva.
For those making holiday plans, the extended forecast points to a comfortable and mostly sunny stretch, ideal for outdoor gatherings across Delmarva. The cooler than normal conditions continue into the middle of next week with highs 70s to near 80, with lows in the 50s.