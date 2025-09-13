DELMARVA- A warmer and more humid weather pattern to end the weekend for Delmarva.
For your Saturday evening expect dry conditions to continue under mostly clear skies. Temperatures will fall through the 70s. Watch for areas of fog to develop later this evening. Overnight, the fog could become more widespread under mostly clear skies, as temperatures drop into the 50s and low 60s.
Watch for morning fog on Sunday morning, otherwise tomorrow looks to be the warmest day of the stretch, with temperatures in the low to mid 80s inland and an onshore wind component keeping coastal areas cooler. The humidity increases a bit as well.
A cold front will approach late Sunday into Monday but widespread rain is not expected. In fact, it could stay dry with the frontal passage, with just a wind shift and slightly cooler air.
Looking ahead to early next week, high pressure builds again over New England and extends south into the Mid-Atlantic. This setup should maintain mostly dry conditions through Monday with temperatures running near seasonal averages.
An area of low pressure developing off the North Carolina coast could bring beneficial rain to the region beginning Tuesday and continuing into Thursday. High temperatures will be in the 70s.