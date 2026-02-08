DELMARVA- The dangerous cold stretch continues for Delmarva for the rest of the weekend, and into the start of the new week.
Out the door for church or breakfast this morning it will be frigid, with temperatures in the the single digits to around 10 degrees, and feeling like sub-zero with the wind. Wind chills could plunge to -8 to -13 across much of Delmarva. Frostbite can occur with 15 to 30 minutes, so it's important to limit time outdoors and cover any exposed skin when being outside during the period where subzero wind chill values are forecast.
Sunday arctic air hangs on with highs only in the teens to around 20 degrees. Winds gradually diminish, but it will still feel like the single digits above and below zero at times. The arctic high settles overhead Sunday night into Monday morning with another frigid start in the single digits. Feels like temperatures will hover either side of the zero mark.
Temperatures are cold to begin the new week, with highs only near 30 on Monday, then warming into the 40s beginning Tuesday as a warmer flow develops across the region.