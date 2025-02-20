DELMARVA -- Some of us woke up Thursday morning under a fresh layer of snow, while others were left wondering, "What snow?" A sharp cutoff along the northern extent of the precipitation meant that areas north of Georgetown, including Lewes, saw little to nothing, while southern Sussex County picked up 1 to 4 inches.
Further south, Chincoteague measured 6.5 inches, making it one of the snowier spots on Delmarva.
With temperatures failing to rise above freezing until Friday afternoon, slick conditions will persist overnight as melting snow refreezes. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester counties until 6 p.m., warning of icy patches and lingering snow showers.
The cold will be the biggest story heading into the weekend. An upper-level low will keep skies cloudy today, with the chance for a passing snow shower. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 20s, but northwest winds gusting 25 to 35 mph will make it feel like the teens. Tonight, wind chills will plummet into the single digits as lows dip into the teens.
Friday will bring mostly sunny skies, but blustery conditions continue, with gusts potentially reaching 40 mph. Highs will moderate into the mid to upper 30s, and by Saturday, temperatures will climb into the upper 30s to low 40s. Sunday will be slightly warmer, with highs in the low to mid-40s.
The pattern turns more unsettled next week, but no major storms are on the horizon. Temperatures will trend warmer, with highs reaching the low to mid-50s by midweek. A few weak systems could bring scattered rain showers Monday night into Tuesday, but overall, no significant impacts are expected as February draws to a close.
For now, bundle up and brace for bitter wind chills through the weekend.