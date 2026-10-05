Improving weather is expected early Monday as lingering clouds and any patchy fog clear out and high pressure builds into the region.
Monday will be dry with increasing sunshine, but northwest winds will become noticeable. Sustained winds around 10 to 15 mph could gust to 20 to 25 mph at times, especially during the afternoon.
A cold front will move through late Monday, reinforcing the cooler and drier air already spreading into southern Delaware. No significant rain is expected with the front.
By Monday night into early Tuesday, skies should remain mostly clear as temperatures fall steadily. The cooler air will become more noticeable by Tuesday morning.
Along the coast, marine conditions may become somewhat rougher again Monday afternoon as northwest winds strengthen. Gusts could approach 25 mph, and another Small Craft Advisory may be needed for the Atlantic coastal waters.
The cooler pattern will continue Tuesday, with afternoon highs expected only in the low to mid-60s. High pressure should then keep the region dry and tranquil through much of the rest of the week.