DELMARVA -- We did not see much rainfall from last night’s cold front, with the heaviest totals staying farther north. Most saw around tenth of an inch, some not seeing any rain at all. We definitely need the rain on Delmarva as dry conditions persist.
Behind the front, today turns partly cloudy, breezy, and mild as temperatures rise into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Northwest winds will be noticeable through the day, with gusts reaching 25 to 30 mph at times.
Tonight brings a cooler and mostly clear setup across the peninsula. Temperatures will dip into the upper 30s to low 40s by early Friday morning, so it will feel much cooler compared to the mild afternoon.
Friday is shaping up to be a fantastic day for Delmarva. Expect mostly sunny skies, lighter conditions, and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will gradually shift more out of the southeast through the day.
A weak area of low pressure moves through the region Friday night, bringing a quick shot of light precipitation. Rainfall looks light and brief, but a few showers may pass across parts of Delmarva overnight.
A stronger area of low pressure develops over the Southeast and lifts toward the Mid-Atlantic on Saturday before tracking east later in the weekend. This system will pass south and east of the coast, with wraparound rain trying to spread back toward Delmarva. Current trends keep the heaviest rain offshore, but coastal areas and portions of Delaware will have the better chance for showers.
Clouds and onshore flow will keep Saturday feeling cooler, with temperatures mainly in the 50s to low 60s. Overall, the weekend starts unsettled and cooler, especially near the coast, while the steadiest and heaviest rain should remain offshore.
Turns much warmer into early next week as highs rise into the mid to upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.