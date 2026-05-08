DELMARVA - Expect to see a cool and quiet start to Friday before sunshine and a breeze take over through the afternoon.
Early Friday morning temperatures will be in the mid-40s, with partly cloudy skies and light winds. Skies are expected to clear through the morning, leading to a mostly sunny Friday with highs near 70.
Winds will increase during the day, shifting from northwest to west at 5 to 10 mph. Gusts could reach around 20 mph, especially during the afternoon.
Friday night is expected to remain mostly dry, with partly cloudy skies and lows in the lower 50s. Winds will turn southerly at 5 to 10 mph as the next weather system approaches.
By early Saturday morning, clouds may begin to increase with a more unsettled weekend pattern. Showers will become more likely later Saturday, with a thunderstorm possible Saturday afternoon or evening. Severe weather is not expected at this time.
Marine conditions along the coast are expected to remain manageable Friday, with southwest winds increasing to 10 to 15 knots and ocean seas around 2 to 3 feet. Conditions may become more unsettled Saturday as showers develop and seas approach 5 feet.