DELMARVA -- Breezy and cold conditions will dominate Delmarva on New Year’s Eve as the region sits between low pressure over Quebec and high pressure building across the South Central United States.
West winds will remain gusty Wednesday, averaging 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Partly cloudy skies, highs reaching the mid to upper 30s to near 40 degrees. A weak cold front will move through the area tonight, with overnight lows falling into the 20s to low 30s.
Looking back at some of the notable weather events of 2025. We began the year cold and snowy. Southern Delmarva picking up 10-15 inches of snow January 6th-7th. Started the summer quite hot with two consecutive days hitting over 100. Two confirmed tornadoes, an EF-1 tornado in Rhodesdale, MD to Bethel, DE in May, than an unwarned very brief weak tornado in June. We saw our wettest month in September.
New Year’s Day may start with a brief morning flurry, but otherwise conditions will be dry and blustery. Northwest winds are expected to gust between 20 and 30 mph, with highs in the mid-30s. Skies should clear by mid-morning Thursday as high pressure builds in, though winds will remain breezy through the day. Thursday night will turn sharply colder, with lows dropping into the low to mid-teens.
Friday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies and dry weather, with highs in the upper 30s to near 40. Clouds will decrease Friday night, with lows in the low to mid-20s.
High pressure is expected to remain in control through the weekend, keeping conditions dry across Delmarva. Temperatures will stay cold, with highs Saturday and Sunday generally in the 20s and 30s and overnight lows in the teens and 20s.
The weather pattern becomes more active middle of next week as a new system approaches from the west. A low-pressure system and associated cold front could bring light rain. Temperatures may moderate slightly ahead of the system, high in the 40s and 50s next week.