DELMARVA -- We are enjoying another beautiful, sunny late-week afternoon, but the breeze is back. Northwest winds will gust up to 35 mph today before easing into the night. By this evening, winds settle to 10–15 mph, eventually dropping to 5–10 mph overnight under clear, starry skies.
Cooler air continues to filter into the region, keeping highs in the mid to upper 50s — a couple of degrees lower than Wednesday. Overnight lows will dip into the low to mid 30s.
Friday stays quiet as weak high pressure holds over the region. Expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-50s, with another chilly night ahead as temperatures fall back to the low to mid 30s. Clouds increase Saturday as a storm system approaches from the west, bringing highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Rain chances arrive Saturday night as a warm front lifts into the area. Light rain is likely overnight into Sunday morning, with totals generally under a quarter inch. A rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out.
Sunday turns milder, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 60s ahead of a passing cold front. Once the front moves through, breezy northwest winds will return, with gusts again reaching 30–35 mph. Conditions dry out by Sunday afternoon.
High pressure builds back into the region Sunday night through mid-week. Monday brings partly to mostly clear skies and below-average temperatures. Chilly brisk start to next week. Clouds increase Tuesday and Wednesday, though rain chances remain low as temperatures stay near or slightly below seasonal norms.