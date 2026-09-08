DELMARVA - Quiet weather will continue across Sussex County late Tuesday evening through Wednesday, although winds will become noticeably stronger as high pressure moves offshore.
Skies will remain mostly clear to partly cloudy Tuesday night. Light southerly winds and increasing high clouds will keep temperatures milder than recent nights, with lows generally in the 60s.
Wednesday will remain dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Southwest winds will strengthen during the afternoon, helping temperatures climb into the mid-80s across much of Sussex County.
Wind gusts could reach 20 to 25 mph inland and 25 to 30 mph near the coast Wednesday afternoon and evening. Small Craft Advisories begin Wednesday afternoon for the Atlantic coastal waters and Delaware Bay as winds and seas increase.
Along the Delaware beaches, the risk for dangerous rip currents remains low Wednesday. Breaking waves are expected to run about 1 to 2 feet, although beachgoers should still swim near lifeguards and remain aware of changing surf conditions.
Conditions will begin to turn more unsettled after Wednesday evening as a cold front approaches. The front is expected to cross the region Thursday, bringing a chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Behind the front, cooler and less humid weather is expected Friday into early Saturday before another disturbance could bring additional showers and storms later in the weekend.