DELMARVA- Watch for some slick spots due to refreeze from melting snow this morning. Looking ahead to today through midweek, the pattern becomes more active and colder air will be in place. Arctic high pressure building over the Northeast keeps Delmarva cold Monday into Tuesday, while a couple of separate systems passing near the region, as a warm front advances northward.
As the warm front advances towards the region, a period of snow is possible later Monday afternoon and evening. A coating to an inch of snow is possible, especially on grassy and elevated surfaces. Some roads could become slippery. Sleet or mixed precipitation is possible across portions of the mid shore and points north, with just plain rain anticipated for coastal Delaware and Maryland later in the evening as temperatures creep above the freezing mark. Plain rain will overspread the entire region by Tuesday morning, with scattered showers continuing much of the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
A noticeable warm up will take place for the middle to end of next week, with periodic rain showers. Forecast highs trend back into the lower 60s for Wednesday, then upper 60s to near 70 Thursday and Friday. In the longer range, it appears the mild weather sticks around into next weekend, and into the following week. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.