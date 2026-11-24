DELMARVA -- A brief shot of cooler air for our Tuesday, mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will gust 25 mph out of the northwest. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s.
Wednesday the busiest travel day of the year will be dry but cloudy across Delmarva, winds will pick up late in the day with gusts to 40 mph out of the east. Highs will be in the mid 50s.
A powerful area of low pressure will take shape along the southeast pushing up the coast as we head into Thanksgiving. Rain will begin Thursday morning and intensify through the afternoon. Heavy wind driven rain, winds will gust 60 to 70 mph at the beaches, 45 to 55 mph inland.
A High Wind Watch is in effect for all of Delmarva for late Wednesday-Thursday night.
A Coastal Flood Watch is in effect for the entire Delmarva coastline. MAJOR coastal flooding is likely heading into high tide Thursday morning and Thursday evening. A combination of strong onshore winds, higher than normal waves 12 to 16 feet will combine for coastal inundation up to 3 feet. So beach erosion is likely.
Rain will come to an end late Thursday night into early Friday morning. Winds however will continue to be gusty into Friday with gusts 40 to 45 mph. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.
Temperatures will remain slightly above normal heading into December.