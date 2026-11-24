Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Two to three feet of inundation above ground level possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding may become severe enough to cause structural damage along with widespread roadway flooding in coastal and bayside communities, and near inland tidal waterways. Some locations may become isolated by the flood waters. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Confidence is high on at least moderate coastal flooding occurring with Thursday morning's high tide. Tide levels could potentially reach the major threshold, especially along the back bays. Stay tuned to the latest forecast for any changes. Significant beach erosion is possible. Breaching of sand dunes may occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Coastal Flood Watch means that conditions favorable for flooding are expected to develop. Be prepared to begin taking appropriate action to protect life and property. Follow the recommendations of local emergency management officials. Be sure to check the latest forecast from time to time in case a warning is issued or any new information becomes available. Visit the National Water Prediction Service at https://water.noaa.gov/wfo/phi for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 24/08 AM 5.9 1.2 0.6 None 24/08 PM 4.8 0.2 0.9 None 25/09 AM 6.6 2.0 1.2 Minor 25/09 PM 5.7 1.0 1.8 None 26/09 AM 8.3 3.7 2.9 Major 26/10 PM 6.3 1.7 2.5 Minor &&