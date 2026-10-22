DELMARVA -- Our beautiful stretch of weather continues on Delmarva with wall to wall sunshine, highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds are gusting out of the northwest to 25 to 30 mph. Subtropical Storm Josephine continues to push further to the northeast well out in the Atlantic. Waves still 5 to 10 feet will see diminishing wave heights into the weekend. A few lingering coastal flooding concerns primarily along the Chesapeake Bay where MINOR flooding up to a foot is possible.
Tonight starry skies, breezy conditions preventing temperatures from dropping off too much, will fall into the upper mid/upper 40s to low 50s.
Friday a little cooler with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s, mostly sunny skies and winds will be out of the northeast gusting 25 to 30 mph. By Friday night winds turn calm as high pressure moves in, good radiational cooling will take place and areas away from the coast will drop into the upper 30s to low 40s leading to frost. In fact we may see our first frost of the season over the weekend. Overnight lows Saturday night are expected to dip into the 30s.
Overall is an autumn delight of a weekend. Picture perfect for Sea Witch in Rehoboth Beach. Lot's of sunshine highs in the upper 50s to low 60s, Sunday highs will push into the mid 60s.
The dry stretch of weather continues into the final week of October. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Early look at your Halloween forecast, doesn't look spooky, looks mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.