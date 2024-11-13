DELMARVA - We can expect a continued stretch of dry and chilly weather through Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure dominates the region. While conditions will be calm and sunny, colder temperatures and dry air will raise concerns, especially for fire weather risks.
Wednesday: Chilly and Dry
After a cold start to the day, Wednesday will feature abundant sunshine but temperatures will remain on the cool side.
- Morning lows: Mid-20s to low 30s across inland areas, with coastal locations staying slightly milder in the mid-30s.
- Afternoon highs: Upper 40s to low 50s under clear skies.
Winds will be much lighter compared to earlier in the week, with northerly gusts around 10-15 mph during the day. However, a very dry airmass will dominate, with relative humidity values dropping to 20-30% across most of the region. This combination of low humidity and breezy conditions will keep the fire weather risk elevated, especially in areas with dry vegetation. Residents are advised to avoid outdoor burning and take extra precautions to prevent accidental fires.
Wednesday Night: Another Freeze for Inland Areas
Cold air will linger into Wednesday night, with overnight lows dropping back into the mid-20s to low 30s, placing much of Delmarva below freezing once again. Coastal areas will remain just above freezing, with lows in the mid-30s. Winds will calm further overnight, allowing frost to develop in sheltered inland locations.
Thursday: Dry and Slightly Warmer
Thursday will bring a modest warm-up, with highs climbing into the low to mid-50s under sunny skies. Winds will remain light, and relative humidity will still be on the low side, keeping the fire weather risk a factor.
Key Safety Tips for Delmarva Residents:
- Protect Sensitive Plants and Pipes: Subfreezing temperatures overnight could damage plants and outdoor pipes. Take steps to cover or insulate them.
- Exercise Caution with Outdoor Fires: The combination of dry air and breezy conditions increases the chance of fire spreading quickly. Avoid outdoor burning.
- Plan for Frost: If you're inland, frost may develop Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Dry and calm weather will persist through Thursday night before a weak low-pressure system approaches late Thursday into Friday, potentially bringing increased cloudiness and a slight chance for precipitation.
Stay warm, stay safe, and enjoy the sunny stretch while it lasts!