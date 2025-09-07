DELMARVA - Residents across Sussex County can expect a stretch of cool and calm weather from late Sunday evening through Monday, as high pressure moves into the region.
Any lingering clouds Sunday night are expected to clear, leaving mostly clear skies and temperatures dipping into the mid-50s across the Delmarva Peninsula. Conditions will feel seasonably cool overnight, particularly in rural and inland areas.
By Monday, skies should remain mostly sunny, with afternoon highs rebounding into the mid-70s. Light north to northeast winds will bring in dry air, though coastal areas will stay slightly cooler.
Monday night will stay dry, with temperatures in the mid- to upper 50s across Sussex County. Clouds are likely to increase Tuesday as moisture builds from the south, keeping highs similar to Monday.
Showers could develop late Tuesday night as low pressure from the Southeast approaches the Mid-Atlantic. Any rainfall should remain light, with less than a tenth of an inch expected. Overnight lows will settle in the upper 50s to low 60s.