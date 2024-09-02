DELMARVA - High pressure continues to dominate the weather pattern across the Delmarva Peninsula, bringing clear skies and cool conditions through Tuesday. For Monday night, expect a persistent northerly breeze that will keep temperatures from dropping too sharply. Overnight lows will range from the low to upper 50s, with slightly cooler spots in sheltered areas. Winds should ease slightly, but a consistent breeze will prevent the night from being a classic radiational cooling event.
Tuesday morning will dawn crisp and cool, with high pressure firmly in place. Skies will remain clear, and winds will shift slightly to come from the north to northeast but will be much calmer than on Monday. The dry, cool Canadian air mass in place will continue to influence the region, making for a comfortably autumnal day. Morning temperatures will start in the 50s, gradually warming under bright sunshine.
By Tuesday afternoon, highs will reach only the low to mid 70s, which is slightly below normal for early September. The combination of clear skies, light winds, and low humidity will make for ideal conditions to enjoy outdoor activities. The calm and dry weather will extend into Tuesday evening, with temperatures quickly cooling after sunset, falling back into the 50s overnight.
This trend of dry, cool weather will persist as the high pressure system continues to influence the region through midweek. Enjoy the stretch of tranquil autumn weather, but keep an eye on the forecast as we approach the weekend; a coastal low could bring changes by Friday into Saturday, potentially ushering in cloudier and more unsettled conditions. For now, though, the Delmarva Peninsula remains under the spell of high pressure, with calm and pleasant days ahead.