DELMARVA - Sussex County will see improving weather conditions early Wednesday through early Thursday as a cold front sweeps through the region, clearing skies and ushering in cooler, drier air.
After several days of unsettled weather, Wednesday will bring mostly sunny skies, with only a few high clouds lingering. Temperatures will rise into the mid-60s to low 70s across most of the county, though breezy northwest winds will develop behind the cold front, with gusts reaching up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
As the front pushes offshore, dry and cooler air will settle into the region Wednesday night. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight, and temperatures are expected to dip into the upper 30s to low 40s. A steady northwest wind will persist, keeping the air brisk and adding to the chill.
Looking Ahead
Thursday will stay mostly sunny but cool, with afternoon highs only recovering into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will remain from the northwest, occasionally gusting through the day. While temperatures will fall again into the mid-30s to low 40s early Thursday, widespread frost is not expected thanks to the continued breeze.