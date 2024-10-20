DELMARVA - Expect clear skies across Delmarva, with calm winds leading to efficient radiational cooling. Temperatures will drop to the upper 30s and low 40s, especially in more rural areas. Some patchy, shallow ground fog could develop in southern portions of the region, particularly near coastal or low-lying areas.
Early Monday Morning: The day will begin cool and crisp, with temperatures slowly climbing from the 40s. Any patchy fog will quickly dissipate after sunrise, leaving behind clear skies. Winds will remain light, and conditions will stay dry.
Mid-Morning Monday: Under bright, sunny skies, temperatures will warm up rapidly. By mid-morning, expect readings to be in the 60s, with low humidity making for a comfortable start to the workweek.
Monday Afternoon: Temperatures will peak in the upper 70s, with some inland areas possibly reaching 80 degrees. Skies will stay sunny, and winds will remain light. While it will be a pleasant day overall, the continued dry conditions could raise fire weather concerns, particularly in grassy or wooded areas.