DELMARVA - Skies will begin to clear across Delmarva as the evening progresses, with any lingering showers tapering off before midnight. Temperatures will drop into the lower 60s overnight, making for a cooler and more comfortable night. Winds will shift to the northwest at 10 to 15 mph, adding a bit of a chill to the air.
Overnight: Expect mostly clear conditions with lows dipping into the upper 50s in some inland areas. Breezy conditions will persist, with northwest winds continuing at 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 20 mph near the coast.
Friday Morning: The day will start off partly sunny with cooler and breezy conditions. Temperatures will rise gradually into the mid-60s by mid-morning. A few clouds may linger, but no significant weather impacts are expected during the morning commute.
Friday Afternoon: Skies will remain partly sunny with highs reaching the lower 70s. It will be breezy at times, with northwest winds maintaining speeds of 10 to 15 mph, occasionally gusting up to 25 mph, especially near the coastline. Humidity will stay low, making for a pleasant, albeit cool, afternoon.
Looking ahead to Friday evening, temperatures will quickly drop into the 60s after sunset under mostly clear skies, setting the stage for another cool night.