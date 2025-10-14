DELMARVA - After days of persistent rain, gusty winds and gloomy skies, Sussex County will see a marked shift toward calmer weather beginning Tuesday afternoon as a coastal low-pressure system exits the region.
The drier air to filter into the area. Clouds will slowly break through the afternoon, with increasing sunshine from west to east by evening. Winds, while still brisk at times with gusts of 20 to 30 mph, will gradually weaken overnight.
By Tuesday night, most lingering cloud cover will be confined to coastal areas before diminishing completely after midnight. With the departing storm pulling moisture away, skies will clear, setting the stage for cooler overnight conditions. Low temperatures will drop into the mid-50s across the Delmarva Peninsula, with slightly cooler readings inland and slightly warmer conditions near the coast.
The region will remain dry into early Wednesday morning, with high pressure beginning to build in from the Great Lakes. A cold front will approach during the day Wednesday, but its passage is expected to be dry, bringing only an increase in clouds later in the day. Temperatures Wednesday will climb into the upper 60s to near 70 before dipping into the low 40s overnight as cooler air settles in.