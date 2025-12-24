DELMARVA - Surface high pressure sliding offshore will keep conditions quiet across Sussex County and Delaware’s beach communities late Wednesday evening, with partly cloudy skies and seasonable cold. Overnight lows are expected to dip into the upper 20s to near 30 along the coast, with lighter winds becoming variable.
On Thursday, Christmas Day, a weak weather disturbance will pass through the region. Skies will trend mostly cloudy from Lewes to Fenwick Island, with a 20% to 30% chance of brief sprinkles or flurries during the morning hours. Any precipitation would be light and short-lived, with no accumulation expected. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid-40s near the beaches, close to late December averages.
Southwest winds around 5 to 10 mph during the morning will shift northwest by the afternoon as a weak cold front moves through. Conditions Thursday evening will turn colder and drier, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures falling back into the 20s by late evening. Winds will remain light, limiting wind chill concerns.
More impactful winter weather may arrive late Friday into early Saturday, but conditions through Thursday evening are expected to remain relatively calm for holiday travel and outdoor plans along the Sussex County coast.